SNOW HILL, Md. — Worcester County Commissioners have approved a temporary moratorium on new permits for data centers and cable landing stations while county staff develops zoning regulations for the emerging land uses.
The commissioners approved the moratorium July 21 through Resolution No. 26-18. It will remain in effect for up to 12 months or until it is rescinded by the commissioners.
According to Worcester County, the temporary pause gives staff time to draft comprehensive zoning regulations governing the construction, location and operation of data centers and cable landing stations. The resolution also temporarily halts all Board of Zoning Appeals proceedings related to those facilities.
"We want to get this right," Commissioner President Ted Elder said. "Rather than reacting to future proposals, we're taking the time to evaluate the impacts of data centers and cable landing stations and develop thoughtful regulations that protect Worcester County while providing clear standards for future development."
The moratorium applies to both pending and future permit applications while the county completes its review. Worcester County said no appeals or special exception requests involving data centers or cable landing stations are currently scheduled before the Board of Zoning Appeals.
Applications that had already been submitted for Board of Zoning Appeals consideration have been placed on hold until the moratorium is lifted.
Once the review and drafting process is complete, the proposed legislation will be presented for public consideration at a future County Commissioners meeting.
Worcester County is encouraging people who live there to monitor upcoming County Commissioners meeting agendas for future discussions about the proposed regulations.