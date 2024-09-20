WORCESTER COUNTY, Md -A social media post threatening violence at Stephen Decatur Middle School in Berlin is now being classified as non-credible by the Worcester County Sheriff's office.
According to the Office, a post shared on Snapchat referenced a shooting at "410" area schools. On Thursday it was determined that the "410" reference was not on the original post and several agencies involved with the investigation deemed it non-credible. It was also found that the post originated in Decatur, IL.
"There is a growing trend among students to share posts or messages on social media regarding potential threats to schools, such as school shootings," the Sheriff's Office said in a posted statement. "While we encourage everyone to be vigilant and understand the importance of the "See Something, Say Something" approach, it’s crucial that students report any concerning information directly to a responsible adult, such as a parent, teacher, or school administrator, rather than sharing it with other students or spreading it online."