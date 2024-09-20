Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 5 PM EDT MONDAY... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Warning, one to two feet of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, one to two feet of inundation above ground level expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Warning, until 5 PM EDT this afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...At this level, widespread roadway flooding occurs in coastal and bayside communities and along inland tidal waterways. Many roads become impassable. Some damage to vulnerable structures may begin to occur. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 21/12 PM 7.3 2.7 1.8 Moderate 22/12 AM 6.3 1.7 1.9 Minor 22/01 PM 7.0 2.3 1.7 Moderate 23/01 AM 5.9 1.2 1.9 None 23/02 PM 6.9 2.2 1.8 Minor &&