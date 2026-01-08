WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Worcester County officials will host two public listening sessions to gather input as they update the county’s Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan on Jan. 27 and Feb. 5.
According to town officials, the sessions are part of the 2027 planning process for the Land Preservation, Parks, and Recreation Plan (LPPRP), which serves as guide for conservation and park planning and program improvements. The plan emphasizes public input in recreational activities that the county provides, facility availability, and accessibility for underserved communities. The plan also inventories land for conservation and agricultural preservation, and it identifies goals and strategies for land conservation.
The first session is scheduled for Jan. 27 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Worcester County Recreation Center. A second session will be held Feb. 5 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Berlin Branch Library. The meetings are planned as outdoor events, with indoor locations available if weather conditions require.
Town officials say during the sessions, staff will present maps of existing parks and preserved lands, discuss results from a needs assessment survey and provide an overview of the county’s capital budget for park improvement projects. They say people of all ages are encouraged to attend, ask questions and share ideas.
In addition to attending a session, people may provide input by completing an online survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QRCJPH6. They say the deadline is by April 1.
Under state law, the plan must be updated every five years for Worcester County to remain eligible for state Program Open Space funding, according to the town.