SNOW HILL, Md. – The Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office is warning of heightened wildfire risks due to ongoing moderate drought conditions, high winds, and low humidity. These factors have contributed to an increase in outdoor fires across the county.
"With wildfire activity on the rise over the past several weeks, the Fire Marshal's Office strongly urges everyone to avoid outdoor burning or to exercise extreme caution if burning is necessary," Fire Marshal Matt Owens said. "These conditions not only endanger personal property but also place our first responders at significant risk. In recent weeks, burn-related injuries have been reported, further underscoring the dangers of outdoor fires."
If a fire occurs, emergency officials urge people to call 911 immediately and avoid attempting to put it out themselves.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Worcester County is currently experiencing moderate drought conditions, which can lead to crop and pasture damage, lower water levels in reservoirs and wells, and an increased risk of water shortages.
"As warmer temperatures arrive, many may be eager to tackle spring cleaning outdoors, but we advise against burning until conditions improve," Owens said. "While there is currently no burn ban in place, continued dry weather and the ongoing increase in outdoor fires may lead to restrictions in the future."
For more information, contact the Worcester County Fire Marshal's Office at 410-632-5666.