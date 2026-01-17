Worcester Health launches 2026 'Just Walk Worcester Community Challenge'

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is encouraging residents to be more active in the new year through the annual Just Walk Worcester Community Challenge, a yearlong program designed to help participants reach their health goals in 2026.
According to the department, participants will log miles or minutes of physical activity from January 2026 through Dec. 31, with the individual recording the most miles earning the title of Just Walk Worcester Champion 2026.
Those already enrolled in the Just Walk Worcester program are automatically entered into the challenge, says the department. New participants can sign up online, or call the Worcester County Health Department to request an enrollment packet by mail.