SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is taking steps to help teens quit smoking and vaping with the launch of its Youth Quit Smoking and Vaping Program, beginning in January.
The program will be offered at health centers across the county and focuses on providing resources and support to combat tobacco and nicotine use for youth ages 14 to 17-year-old.
The program includes 10 weekly sessions, each lasting 50 minutes, followed by two additional support group sessions. Participants will engage in group discussions led by trained tobacco coaches and cover topics such as stress management, nicotine addiction, relapse prevention and crafting personalized quit plans.
Class Schedule:
Tuesdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (Jan. 14-April 1) at Snow Hill Health Center, 6040 Public Landing Road
- Wednesdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (Jan. 15-April 2) at Pocomoke Health Center, 400-A Walnut Street
- Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Jan. 16-April 3) at Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Drive