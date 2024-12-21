Vape

The program will be offered at health centers across the county and focuses on providing resources and support to combat tobacco and nicotine use for youth ages 14 to 17-year-old.

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is taking steps to help teens quit smoking and vaping with the launch of its Youth Quit Smoking and Vaping Program, beginning in January.

The program will be offered at health centers across the county and focuses on providing resources and support to combat tobacco and nicotine use for youth ages 14 to 17-year-old.

The program includes 10 weekly sessions, each lasting 50 minutes, followed by two additional support group sessions. Participants will engage in group discussions led by trained tobacco coaches and cover topics such as stress management, nicotine addiction, relapse prevention and crafting personalized quit plans.

Class Schedule:

  • Tuesdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (Jan. 14-April 1) at Snow Hill Health Center, 6040 Public Landing Road

  • Wednesdays, 3:00-4:00 p.m. (Jan. 15-April 2) at Pocomoke Health Center, 400-A Walnut Street
  • Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. (Jan. 16-April 3) at Berlin Health Center, 9730 Healthway Drive

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you