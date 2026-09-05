WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is offering a four-month Healthy Heart Ambassador Program for adults with high blood pressure.
Classes begin Sept. 23 at Shiloh United Methodist Church in Pocomoke City from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants will learn how to measure and track their blood pressure at home and receive a blood pressure monitor, personalized guidance and nutrition education.
The program is open to adults diagnosed with high blood pressure or taking blood pressure medication who meet additional health requirements. According to the department, in order to qualify for the Healthy Heart Ambassador Program, you must:
Be at least 18 years old
Have been diagnosed with high blood pressure and/or are on antihypertensive medication
Not have experienced a recent cardiac event
Not have atrial fibrillation or other arrhythmias
Not have or not be at risk for lymphedema