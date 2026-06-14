WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is encouraging residents to focus on brain health during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month by offering free resources and educational materials throughout June.
Health officials say research continues to show that healthy lifestyle choices, including regular physical activity, a balanced diet, social engagement and routine health monitoring, may help reduce the risk of cognitive decline. Experts estimate that nearly half of dementia cases worldwide may be linked to risk factors that can be modified through lifestyle changes.
To help residents learn more about brain health, Worcester Health is distributing free brain health bags containing information and resources to support healthy habits. The bags are available at the Snow Hill Health Department, Berlin Health Center and Pocomoke Health Center.
Residents who pick up a brain health bag can also enter a raffle to win a MIND Diet Cookbook designed to support brain health and reduce the risk of cognitive decline as people age.
Health officials say one raffle winner will be selected from each location on June 30.