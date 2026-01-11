Worcester Prep food drive supports local families

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Student Government Association at Worcester Prep has concluded its annual food drive, which began Nov. 12 and collected canned goods, non-perishable food items, and monetary contributions to support local families in need.
The school community sorted and prepared donations for delivery to 10 nonprofit organizations across Maryland and Delaware.
In addition to food donations, the school says students contributed $5 each to help purchase meat for holiday meals.
The collected items will be distributed by food closets, churches, and nonprofit organizations in Berlin, Ocean City, Salisbury, Seaford, and Frankford, providing meals for individuals and families during the holiday season and beyond, according to Worcester Prep.