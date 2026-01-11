Worcester Prep food drive supports local families

Students at Worcester prep sorted and prepared donations from the school’s annual food drive to support local families. (Worcester Prep) 

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Student Government Association at Worcester Prep has concluded its annual food drive, which began Nov. 12 and collected canned goods, non-perishable food items, and monetary contributions to support local families in need.

The school community sorted and prepared donations for delivery to 10 nonprofit organizations across Maryland and Delaware.

In addition to food donations, the school says students contributed $5 each to help purchase meat for holiday meals.

Worcester Prep food drive supports local families

Upper School students Max Lev (Lewes, DE) and John Parker (Berlin, MD) work together to prepare food donations for local nonprofit organizations. (Worcester Prep) 

The collected items will be distributed by food closets, churches, and nonprofit organizations in Berlin, Ocean City, Salisbury, Seaford, and Frankford, providing meals for individuals and families during the holiday season and beyond, according to Worcester Prep.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

Recommended for you