WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- Local and state leaders got a firsthand look at the talent and dedication of area teenagers during a visit to Worcester Technical High School last week, where 114 students participated in the summer STATT Camp.
The program—focused on skilled trades, agriculture, tourism, and technology—runs two sessions from July 8-17 and July 21-31. According to officials, it's open to students entering grades 8 through 12. The camp offers engaging classroom instruction, hands-on projects, and educational field trips. Students selected two specialized tracks per session from more than a dozen fields, including robotics, culinary arts, 3D printing, welding, fire science, digital arts, and more.
On July 16, county commissioners joined other local and state leaders to tour classrooms and see the students' progress. Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development and the Board of Education hosted the event.
"The tour was a resounding success, with attendees impressed by both the creativity and technical skills on display," said Melanie Pursel, director of Worcester County Tourism and Economic Development. "The continued growth of the STATT Camp, in both student interest and program offerings, reflects the strong commitment of the community and partners behind it."
Officials got a look at several student projects during the tour. In the biomedical lab, 14-year-olds Caleb Cropper and Michael Carista analyzed mock human remains to determine if the bones could be linked to a fictional missing person.
In the culinary arts lab, teams competed in a mystery basket challenge that highlighted farm-to-table cooking. Ingredients harvested from the school’s garden were turned into original dishes, judged on flavor, presentation, and clean-up.
Laser cutting campers got help from Luca Magathan, a recent Worcester Tech graduate who crafted a detailed replica of Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia for his mother. Magathan, who completed the pre-engineering and computer science programs, will attend the University of Maryland to study aerospace engineering this fall.
In digital audio production, 13-year-old Tyrell Topping wrapped up his debut song, What If We Made It, a powerful track blending a compelling melody with introspective lyrics. Topping said he’s interested in a future career in criminal justice.
Officials say the camp continues to grow as one of Worcester County’s premier summer enrichment programs, blending career exploration with hands-on learning for motivated local students.