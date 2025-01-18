SELBYVILLE, Del. — The Freeman Arts Pavilion has unveiled an exciting new initiative, the Spotlight Series. The series combines diverse cultural events with entertainment, offering workshops, lectures and performances aimed at inspiring audiences of all ages.
The series kicks off with five unique events, beginning Jan. 29 with a hands-on workshop titled Get Lost: Explore Your Creative Mindset. Maryland artist Saz Ross will guide participants in creating mixed-media artwork and writing inspired by personal memories.
In celebration of Black History Month, storyteller Kim “Metaphor” Graham and the Jonathan Whitney Trio will present Steal Away: Stories of Black Resilience and Joy on Feb. 22. This event will honor Black history through captivating narratives and jazz music.
On March 13, journalist Nancy E. Lynch will share powerful letters from Delaware women who served in Vietnam during a free event titled The REAL Women, Veterans of Vietnam.
On April 4, magician Ran’D Shine will host The Art & Psychology of Magic, a Ted Talk-style exploration blending psychology and illusions.
The series will conclude on May 3 with OperaDelaware’s Pop-Up Opera, featuring timeless opera classics and a preview of Derrick Wang’s upcoming production Fearless, about WWII aviator Hazel Ying Lee.
“The Spotlight Series is about more than just arts experiences - it's about bringing people together in a more intimate setting and enriching lives.” said Freeman Arts Pavilion Executive Director Patti Grimes.
All events will be held at the Carl M. Freeman Foundation Office Building, 31255 Americana Parkway, Selbyville.