LEWES, Del. - The theater at Fred Thomas Middle School filled with jazz music as world-renowned trombonist Wycliffe Gordon brought his talent, energy, and decades of experience to a group of aspiring young musicians.
Students from Cape Henlopen and Dover High School gathered for a special music clinic led by Gordon,who has been performing professionally for more than 35 years. Known for his big-band performances, Gordon spent the day not only demonstrating his craft but also sharing lessons that reached beyond music.
"The success of music comes with everybody doing their part," Gordon said. "I think it's a great mantra for how we can live in the world."
Throughout the session, Gordon encouraged students to think about the story behind every note. Between bursts of brassy sound and laughter, he offered insights into collaboration, creativity, and perseverance. Lessons he said were just as valuable in life as they are on stage.
"Being here to share my experience with the kids, it's great to get a chance to work with them, because it somewhat reminds me of when I was young," Gordon said.
For Reilly Choma, a senior at Cape Henlopen High, the experience was unforgettable.
"Just like him being here in front of me and giving me, not me individually, but like any advice on how to improve my playing, I just feel very privileged and I had a great time. I learned a lot."
As the final notes echoed through the auditorium, Gordon left students with one last message: that music, like learning, never stops.
"Regardless of the playing ability or the level of playing," he said, "it starts here, but it doesn’t stop here. It has to go out into the world."
For these Delaware students, they say that Gordon’s visit was more than a masterclass, it was an invitation to carry the spirit of jazz forward into their future performances.