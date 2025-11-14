DELAWARE- The YMCA of Delaware is working with Project Comfort, a nonprofit that supports seniors in nursing homes, to collect new, plush, colorful throw blankets. Organizers say older adults often experience deep isolation during the holidays.
Project Comfort says it aims to provide more than 3,000 blankets, handwritten cards, and personal visits to seniors this season. YMCA of Delaware branches across the state will serve as drop-off points through Friday, Nov. 28.
“The Y is excited to join forces with Project Comfort in spreading warmth and kindness to those who need it most,” said Linda Risk, Chief Operating Officer at the YMCA of Delaware. “This partnership reflects our shared commitment to strengthening community connections and supporting every individual’s well-being during the holiday season.”
“Together, we can make a difference for those who often feel forgotten,” said Helana Rodriguez, Founder of Project Comfort. “A small gesture like a cozy blanket or a kind message can bring immense comfort and remind our seniors they are loved.”
How to donate
People can drop off new, unused, and unwrapped soft throw blankets in bins at YMCA locations across the state. Donations will be collected and delivered to Project Comfort for distribution to nursing homes before the holidays.
Drop-off sites
- Bear-Glasgow Family YMCA – 351 George Williams Way, Newark
- Brandywine YMCA – 3 Mount Lebanon Road, Wilmington
- Dover YMCA – 35 S. State Street, Dover
- Middletown Family YMCA – 202 E. Cochran Street, Middletown
- Sussex Family YMCA – 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach
- Walnut Street YMCA – 1000 N. Walnut Street, Wilmington
- Western Family YMCA – 2600 Kirkwood Highway, Newark
- 60% of nursing home seniors receive visitors
- 43% report feeling lonely daily
- 50% of socially isolated seniors are at risk of developing dementia