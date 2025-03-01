OCEAN PINES, Md. — The Ocean Pines Junior Golf League returns this spring and summer at the Ocean Pines Golf Club. Organized by Matt Ruggiere and the Matt Ruggiere Golf Academy, the league provides a team-based experience designed to help players improve while fostering a love for the game. The format follows a two-person scramble, with adjusted tee yardages based on age and experience.
Parents are encouraged to caddie for newer golfers, and push carts are permitted said the league. However, ride-along carts will not be allowed for golfers or spectators. Participants will compete for weekly and season-long prizes, with winners announced at the following session.
“Helping young golfers improve their game while developing a genuine passion for golf is what this league is all about,” Ruggiere said. “Every player learns differently, and my goal is to work with each junior golfer to refine their skills and build confidence, all while having fun on our beautiful course in Ocean Pines.”
Sessions will take place on Fridays, running from 5–7 p.m. in March and April and 6–8 p.m. from May through July. The cost is $25 per player per session.
Registration is available online under the “Juniors On-Course” tab.