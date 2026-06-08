DELMARVA - High pressure is building in from the north, bringing cooler and breezy weather for Monday. We'll see temperatures running a good 15 to 20 degrees cooler today, with an onshore breeze. High temperatures struggle to reach the mid to upper 60s at the coast, with low to mid 70s inland areas. It will feel cooler with wind gusts over 25 mph at times.
Overnight, as high pressure settles closer to the area, unseasonably cool weather for early June heading into Tuesday morning. Inland areas of Delmarva will see temperatures dipping into the upper 40s, with 50s closer to the coast.
The cool down doesn't last long. As high pressure slides off-shore on Tuesday, temperatures return to the low 80s across inland Delmarva, a bit cooler for coastal locations.
The main forecast concern for the second half of the week will be another stretch of above normal heat. Temperatures will rise into the mid 90s Thursday and Friday, with heat indices close to 100 at times. Isolated to scattered showers and storms develop Friday and continue for a part of the weekend, bringing a little relief to the drought conditions.