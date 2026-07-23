DELMARVA - A cold front continues to slowly drift to the south this morning, with drier air filtering into Delmarva. Temperatures will start out in the 60s and 70s. A major change arrives Thursday as drier air continues to spread across Delmarva. A few clouds may linger early, but skies ,will become mostly sunny with noticeably lower humidity. Highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.
Overnight, expect mainly clear skies and comfortable conditions with temperatures dipping into the 60s. Friday is shaping up to be a great day weatherwise with mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Very comfortable Friday night with lows in the 60s under clear skies.
The comfortable July weather will continue into the weekend, with mostly dry conditions, low humidity and temperatures in the low to mid 80s as the Delaware State Fair kicks off.
The next chance for measurable precipitation occurs later Tuesday into Wednesday with a cold front approaching.