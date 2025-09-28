DELMARVA-  A few morning showers are possible, otherwise a drier and mild Sunday on the way.

OCEANS CALLING

Conditions are likely to improve through the day with mostly cloudy skies. For Oceans Calling a much nicer weather scenario with dry and mild conditions expected today.

ALONG THE COAST

Sunday’s highs should generally remain in the mid 70s, with some spots possibly approaching 80 degrees if clouds thin out enough.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
NEXT WEEK

Looking ahead to early next week, the long-term pattern remains uncertain due to Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Depression 9 near the Bahamas.

Current trends show high pressure keeping both tropical systems south of Delmarva, with mainly dry and breezy conditions.

High pressure should settle in midweek, bringing drier and slightly cooler weather by Wednesday, and lasting through Friday.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

Recommended for you