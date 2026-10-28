DELMARVA - Beautiful conditions persist with a warming trend to end the week. Some increase in clouds overnight into the upper 40s to low 50s under mostly to partly cloudy skies. Some patchy fog is possible Thursday morning.
Turning milder Thursday under partly cloudy skies, highs in the low 70s as our stellar dry weather marches on. By Friday wall to wall sunshine, highs in the upper 70s to around 80 inland, lower 70s at the beaches. A cold front will push through Friday night bringing cooler air Saturday, not expecting any rain with this front. Winds will shift to the northeast into Saturday.
Halloween looks cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s, partly sunny skies, winds will gust out of the northeast 20-25 mph, it will be dry for trick or treating on Delmarva. Don't forget to set your clocks back and hour Saturday night and Sunday morning, and check the batteries in your fire alarms and smoke detectors. Sunsets will be after 5PM beginning Sunday. Sunday expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s.
As we head into the first week of November expect above normal temperatures to continue. There will be an area of low pressure south of Delmarva, some models bring a few showers up to the area late Monday into Tuesday. For now going with the drier forecast and not expecting rain until later in the week as temperatures will stay in the low 70s through most of next week.