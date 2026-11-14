DELMARVA - For the overnight hours expect mostly cloudy to partly cloudy conditions and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s by Sunday morning. We'll see temperatures staying above the freezing mark due to the cloud cover and a constant breeze.
Any sunshine Sunday morning will quickly fade behind mostly cloudy skies Sunday afternoon, as high temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, in the lower 50s. A chilly northwest wind will gust over 20mph at times, making it feel even cooler.
Sunday night temperatures will fall back into the 30s for most areas away from the coast, with readings closer to 40 at the beaches. Monday will feature abundant sunshine, with lighter winds, and highs in the mid 50s.
A dominant area of high pressure builds across the east through next week. Lots of sunshine highs in the mid 50s early in the week through mid to upper 60s by weeks end. Overnight lows early in the week will be in the low 30s. Overall, expecting a dry weather pattern through next week. At this point, next weekend is looking dry as well, with mild highs in the 60s.