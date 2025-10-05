DELMARVA - Sussex County is set for a pleasant stretch of weather through late Monday evening, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures giving residents a chance to enjoy early October warmth before midweek rain chances return.
Sunday night will be mostly clear with calm winds and lows in the low to mid-50s. Dew points in the same range will make for a slightly humid feel, and patchy fog may form overnight, particularly in sheltered areas and low-lying valleys.
Monday’s weather will continue much like Sunday’s, featuring mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs in the low 80s. Light south-southwest winds around 5 to 10 mph will bring in a touch of humidity as dew points rise into the upper 50s.
By Monday night, high pressure shifts offshore, bringing light southerly breezes and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s. Some fog could redevelop, but increasing clouds will likely keep it from becoming widespread.
Clouds are expected to thicken Tuesday as a cold front approaches, though most of Sussex County should remain dry during the day. Temperatures will stay warm, reaching the upper 70s to low 80s. Rain chances increase Tuesday night into Wednesday, when a cold front brings much-needed rainfall—potentially up to an inch in some areas.
The front’s passage will usher in cooler, drier air midweek, with highs near 70 degrees Wednesday and a stretch of seasonably cool weather to follow.