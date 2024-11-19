Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected. * WHERE...In Delaware Bay Waters, Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE and Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. In Atlantic coastal waters, Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 nm, Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 nm and Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 nm. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 7 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds along with an abrupt wind shift to westerly should occur with the passage of a cold front overnight Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for hazardous conditions. &&