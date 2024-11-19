DELMARVA - A couple of more mild days, then becoming cooler, windy, and wetter for the end of the week.
Lots of mid to high level clouds the rest of Tuesday, as an area of high begins to retreat later in the day. A warm front will approach from the south later in the day. Highs will be a few notches cooler than Monday, but highs still in the 60s are expected.
A warm front lifting north through Delmarva could potentially bring some light showers or sprinkles into Delmarva during the overnight hours and into Wednesday morning. Lows will be in the 40s.
Wednesday will be another mild day with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers possible, with highs in the 60s.
The best rain chances come Wednesday night into Thursday morning. There will be increasing winds, perhaps over 40 mph at times in Thursday morning. Make sure outdoor holiday decorations are secured or brought inside. Low temperatures will be in the 40s.
The chance of showers will continue into Thursday with sharply colder conditions, and highs only in the low to mid 50s.
Thursday night, a few more showers are possible, with breezy and colder conditions and lows in the mid 30s and 40s.
Friday will be a blustery and cold day, with highs in the 40s to around 50s degrees with occasional showers.