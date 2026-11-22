A coastal storm passing offshore will bring periods of rain, gusty winds and areas of fog to Sussex County late Sunday evening before conditions gradually improve Monday.
Low pressure moving north-northeast off the New Jersey coast will remain farther offshore than initially expected, reducing the threat of widespread heavy rainfall and strong winds across southern Delaware.
Coastal communities, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island, will have the greatest chance of experiencing showers Sunday night. Rainfall totals along the coast could range from one-quarter to one-half inch, with lesser amounts expected farther inland.
Extensive cloud cover will persist overnight as northeast winds continue to transport moisture into the region. Patchy fog may develop, potentially reducing visibility along Route 1, Route 113 and other roadways, particularly near the coast and in low-lying areas.
Temperatures Sunday night will generally settle into the 40s, with relatively mild conditions continuing near the beaches.
Rain chances will gradually diminish overnight as the coastal storm moves farther away. Some lingering clouds, patchy fog and isolated showers may persist into early Monday morning before improving conditions develop by late morning.
A cold front moving through the region Monday will help usher in drier air, allowing for decreasing cloud cover and some afternoon sunshine. Afternoon temperatures should reach the lower to middle 50s across much of Sussex County.
Winds will shift from the northeast to the west Monday, generally averaging 10 to 15 mph, with occasional afternoon gusts reaching 20 to 25 mph.
Along the Atlantic beaches and coastal waters, hazardous boating conditions will continue through Monday. Northeast winds gusting between 29 and 35 mph Sunday night will gradually shift westward Monday, while ocean waves remain near 5 feet.
A Small Craft Advisory remains in effect for the Atlantic coastal waters through 6 a.m. Tuesday.
Conditions will continue to improve Monday evening as high pressure begins building toward the region. Skies should become partly cloudy to mostly clear, with temperatures falling through the 40s and eventually into the 30s overnight.
Although a stronger coastal storm is expected to threaten the region around Thanksgiving, no significant widespread weather impacts are anticipated across inland Sussex County through Monday evening.