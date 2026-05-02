DELMARVA - A cool and mostly cloudy stretch is expected from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning for Delaware’s beach towns and the Ocean City, Maryland, area.
A weak area of low pressure offshore could bring a little rain to coastal communities Saturday, including Lewes, Rehoboth Beach, Dewey Beach, Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City. Rain chances appear limited, and the steadiest precipitation may remain offshore. Forecasts for Rehoboth Beach and Ocean City call for cloudy, cool conditions with a little rain possible Saturday.
Rainfall amounts are expected to be light where showers develop. Inland parts of Sussex County may see less rain than areas closer to the beaches, and some spots may stay dry if the offshore system tracks far enough east.
Saturday is also trending less breezy than earlier forecasts suggested, with the strongest winds expected to stay offshore. Temperatures along the coast should remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s Saturday and lows falling into the 40s Saturday night.
By early Sunday morning, any light rain should be moving away or ending, with chilly conditions continuing. A breeze may pick up into Sunday as the offshore low pulls away from the region.