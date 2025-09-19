DELMARVA - Tonight a backdoor cold front will slip south into the area, shifting winds out of the north and allowing cooler air to move in. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s.
A strong high pressure system will settle over the Northeast on Saturday, extending its influence across Delmarva. This will bring a mostly to partly sunny sky with dry conditions inland, although onshore flow may increase cloud cover near coastal communities. High temperatures Saturday are expected to reach the mid-70s with lows Saturday night in the low 50s to low 60s as clouds increase overnight.
Sunday’s weather will be similar, with the high pressure system drifting slightly southeast. This will maintain onshore flow and the possibility of an isolated shower near the coast. Otherwise, look for partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs again in the low 70s.
Early next week, the high pressure system will begin to shift eastward, ushering in a southerly wind that will increase moisture levels. Monday should remain mostly to partly sunny with highs in the 70s as Fall officially begins. Clouds will thicken Monday night into Tuesday as a warm front approaches from the west, bringing a chance of showers from west to east Tuesday with highs ranging from the mid-70s to mid-80s.
A cold front will slide southeast Wednesday, bringing a chance of isolated to scattered showers during the day. Highs will generally remain in the 70s. While some models suggest a low-pressure system could develop along the front, boosting rainfall coverage, forecast confidence remains low.
By Thursday, showers may linger but a new high pressure system building in from the north should promote drier conditions. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected with highs in the low to mid 70s.