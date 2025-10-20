DELMARVA - After a stormy overnight period, Sussex County will experience a noticeably cooler and breezy day Monday as a cold front exits the region, ushering in drier air and more stable weather through early Tuesday morning.
Behind Sunday night’s cold front, temperatures will drop 10 to 15 degrees from the previous day, keeping highs in a more seasonable range. Gusty west to northwest winds will remain a key feature through the afternoon, with gusts expected to reach between 25 and 35 mph. The brisk breeze is a result of stronger cold air advection and deeper atmospheric mixing as cooler, drier air filters into the region.
Any lingering showers from the departing system are expected to end by mid-morning Monday, leaving behind partly cloudy skies for much of the day. Despite the cooler temperatures and gusty winds, conditions will be largely dry.
By Monday evening, high pressure building in from the south will bring calmer weather to Sussex County. Winds will ease overnight and skies will remain mostly clear, leading to a cooler night with lows dipping into the 40s. The dry and stable weather will continue through early Tuesday morning, providing a brief break before the next round of unsettled weather.
A return to breezy conditions is expected Tuesday as another cold front approaches the region. Showers are likely to develop Tuesday evening into the overnight hours, but rainfall amounts are expected to remain light.