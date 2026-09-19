DELMARVA - The weekend starts off cooler, Saturday is the better day of the weekend, with a mix of sun and clouds. This afternoon expect highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mainly mid 70s at the beaches. Winds will be from the east northeast at 10 to 15 mph. Tonight, expect fair skies with temperatures in the 60s by morning. Areas of fog are possible.
A warm front will lift through the area into Sunday, bringing back higher humidity levels. Highs Sunday will be in the low 80s. Showers develop late afternoon into the evening hours as a cold front arrives, that front will stall out over the region into early next week.
Unsettled conditions are expected Monday through Wednesday, perhaps lingering into Thursday as well. For Monday expect cloudy skies, spotty showers, and highs in the mid to upper 70s.
An onshore flow will develop and some moderate to heavy rainfall possible at times Tuesday and Wednesday. A coastal low could potentially developing bring strong winds to the coast, with the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion. With the clouds rain and persistent onshore flow temperatures will stay mainly in the 60s. Not expecting a tremendous amount of rain despite multiple days of unsettled weather. We're looking at .50" to 1.00"+ inches from late Sunday through Thursday.