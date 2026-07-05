DELMARVA - This evening, showers and storms will develop to the west and north of Delmarva. Some of them could be severe with torrential rain and damaging winds. Some of this activity could move into parts of our region later this evening. Watch for threatening skies and be prepared to find safety in a sturdy structure. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 1:00 AM Monday. Conditions are favorable for damaging winds and heavy rain.
Otherwise, warm and humid conditions continue. Low temperatures will be in the low 70s by Monday morning.
A stationary front will be the focus for showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Brief heavy rain and gusty winds are possible at times. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s, but feeling warmer with high humidity levels. At night lows in the 70s with muggy conditions.
Drier air builds into the region later Tuesday, and lasting through Thursday. High temperatures will be seasonable for early July. The chance for showers and storms increases again Friday and Saturday.