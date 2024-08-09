DELMARVA- The effects from Debby start to wind down later this evening. Until then watch for gusty winds, brief heavy rain, and an isolated tornado threat through the evening hours.
For the rest of the afternoon and evening hours stay vigilant for the potential of severe weather. One last push of showers will move through Delmarva. Heavy rain, gusty winds, and an isolated tornado are possible. Temperatures fall from the 80s into the 70s. Gusty winds to near 40 mph will diminish through the evening and overnight hours. Gradual clearing will occur later tonight with lows by morning in the lower 70s.
Saturday will be a much nicer day as we start to dry out and the sunshine returns, with a drier northwest wind. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night expect mainly clear skies and cooler temperatures in the upper 60s.
Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the low 80s.