DELMARVA - Today is the busiest travel day of the year, and it will be dry but cloudy across Delmarva. Winds will pick up late in the day with gusts to 40 mph out of the east. Decent travel conditions across the northeast this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 50s.
This evening expect cloudy and breezy conditions with temperatures in the 50s. Overnight, a powerful area of low pressure will move up the coast as we head into Thanksgiving.
Rain will begin early Thursday morning and intensify through the afternoon. It will be a heavy wind driven rain, as winds will gust 60 to 70 mph at the beaches, 50 to 60 mph inland.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for all of Delmarva through Thursday. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for the Delaware coastline, as well as coastal Maryland, along with bayside communities.
MAJOR coastal flooding is likely heading into high tide Thursday morning and Thursday evening. A combination of strong onshore winds, higher than normal waves 12 to 16 feet will combine for coastal inundation up to 3 feet. So beach erosion is likely.
Rain will come to an later Thursday afternoon, with cloudy and windy conditions into Thursday evening. Winds will still be gusty into Friday with gusts 40 to 45 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s.
The weekend is looking dry and seasonable, with highs in the 50s to around 60, and lows in the 40s.