DELMARVA - Conditions are gradually improving this afternoon as a front sags farther south into the Mid-Atlantic and high pressure builds in from the north. A few lingering showers are still possible this afternoon, with peeks of sun too, and highs in the low 80s. Overnight expect mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog once again, with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
We begin a warm up to start the week, but this will feel cool compared to what's coming our way later in the week. Expect a mix of sun and clouds Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s Monday, with upper 80s for Tuesday. It will remain on the muggy side.
Looking ahead, excessive heat is expected to build back into Delmarva by the middle and end of next week. Highs will be in the mid 90s beginning as early as Wednesday, with temperatures in the lower 100s both Thursday and Friday. Heat index values will be in the 100-110 range, making for dangerous conditions at times. This heat could be dangerous for some groups.
As of now, the Fourth of July holiday weekend begins very hot, with highs in the upper 90s to near 100, and high humidity to go with it. Heat indices will still be in the 100-110 range. A few isolated storms are possible, but a washout isn't anticipated at this point. The cookouts and fireworks look dry at this time.