DELMARVA - Fair weather is expected across Sussex County from late Monday evening through late Tuesday evening as high pressure remains anchored near the Canadian Maritimes and extends into the Mid-Atlantic.
The system will maintain a northeast to east wind flow, allowing temperatures to stay near normal for early September. Skies will feature scattered to broken clouds, especially during the daytime hours when fair-weather cumulus clouds form.
Radar may show reflectivity at times, but forecasters say most of this will be from clouds or precipitation that evaporates before reaching the ground. While a sprinkle cannot be ruled out Monday night, measurable rain is unlikely.
By early Tuesday morning, there is a slight chance of isolated showers across far southern portions of the county, though most areas will remain dry. Winds will continue from the northeast at 5 to 15 mph, occasionally gusting near 20 mph during the day. Conditions will remain generally calm and dry into Tuesday night.
The fair stretch will not last long. A series of cold fronts later in the week is expected to bring more humid air, chances for showers, and eventually a return to cooler, drier conditions by the weekend.