DELMARVA -- Residents can expect a warm and dry day today, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across most of the region. Coastal areas might see slightly cooler temperatures, lingering in the upper 70s. This warm weather is due to southerly winds returning as the high-pressure system shifts offshore. Despite the high drifting away, the arrival of an upper-level ridge will help maintain dry conditions throughout the day.
As the upper-level ridge and surface high continue to move away tonight, the next low-pressure system will begin to approach the region. While most of Delmarva should stay dry through the night, a few scattered showers could develop well after midnight, particularly in the western part of the region. Temperatures will remain mild, with lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees, and clouds will gradually increase.
The weather will take a more unsettled turn this weekend as a slow-moving system approaches from the west. Saturday will start with humid conditions as dew points rise into the upper 60s to low 70s, with a further increase expected on Sunday. Showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop by Saturday afternoon and evening, with the western parts of Delmarva seeing the first impacts.
On Sunday, the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms will increase, particularly in the afternoon and evening. The combination of high moisture levels and a cold front moving through the area will raise the risk of locally heavy rainfall. The Storm Prediction Center has placed the entire Delmarva peninsula under a "marginal" risk (1 out of 5) for severe storms Sunday PM. Some storms could pose a damaging wind threat.
Although Hurricane Ernesto will stay well offshore, it will generate larger swells that could lead to rough surf conditions along the Delmarva coastline. Residents and visitors should be aware of the potential for dangerous and life-threatening rip currents, especially over the weekend.
By Monday, a cold front will have passed through the area, bringing cooler and less humid conditions. The region will see temperatures in the 70s through midweek, providing a welcome respite from the weekend's humid and stormy weather. Expect a mix of sun and clouds, with only a slight chance of isolated showers on Tuesday.