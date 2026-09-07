DELMARVA - The rest of your Labor Day is looking good for any outdoor plans. It will be a bit on the cool side at the beaches, due to an onshore wind. Skies will be mostly sunny, with light breezes, and temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80. Cooler mid 70s at the coast.
This evening is mainly clear with light winds, as temperatures fall through the 70s. As high pressure settles overhead tonight, clear skies and light winds will allow temperatures to fall into the mid 50s well inland to the low 60s at the coast.
Temperatures start to gradually warm Tuesday through Thursday. Skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, then mid 80s Wednesday. Humidity levels also start to increase as well. Overnight lows warm from the 60s into the 70s.
A frontal boundary could trigger some showers Thursday evening and overnight. The computer models are starting to lower the chances for rain. At this point, it's about a 20-30 percent chance.
Behind the front, temperatures cool into the low 80s Friday and Saturday, then mid 80s Sunday. The next chance for showers could come Sunday, but it's still too soon to tell.