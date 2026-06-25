DELMARVA - This morning is mainly clear and calm across Delmarva with temperatures in the low 60s. Some areas could see patchy fog early on, so drive with caution on your way out the day.
Today we'll continue with the mainly dry pattern under partly sunny skies. Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s, making it feel seasonably warm. Humidity will also begin to increase, setting the stage for a hotter and stickier end to the workweek. By Friday, Delmarva turns hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s. Skies will be partly cloudy, with shower and thunderstorm chances return by the evening as a cold front approaches the region.
That front is expected to bring additional chances for showers and storms late this week into at least the first part of the weekend. While some stronger storms cannot be ruled out, the severe weather threat remains uncertain. Wind shear looks fairly strong, but the forcing may not be especially impressive and could focus more to the north of Delmarva, which may limit the overall severe potential. Since this setup is still a few days away, the forecast could still change.
It appears the start of the weekend will be unsettled with numerous showers and a few thunderstorms. Rain chances should begin to diminish by Sunday and into early next week.
Temperatures over the weekend will generally stay in the 80s. Looking ahead, there are signs that another stretch of hotter weather may develop next week, with temperatures returning to the 90s as Delmarva rounds out the month of June.