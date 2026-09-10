DELMARVA - This morning starts quite mild and muggy under partly cloudy skies with temperatures quite mild in the low to mid 70s
It will be hotter and more humid today, with afternoon temperatures reaching the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Feels like temperatures will be in the mid 90s Thursday afternoon. Partly sunny skies are expected for much of the day before a cold front approaches Delmarva from the northwest tonight.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop later Thursday evening as the front crosses the region. The overall severe weather threat appears limited, although a few stronger storms could produce gusty winds and heavy downpours.
Periods of torrential rain could also lead to localized flooding. Delmarva is included in a Marginal Risk, level 1 of 4, for excessive rainfall Thursday into Thursday night.
Showers and thunderstorms should gradually move south and east across the peninsula early Friday morning, with most of the rain expected to clear Delmarva by daybreak Friday.
A noticeably drier and more comfortable air mass will arrive Friday and linger into at least the first half of Saturday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. Another disturbance could then bring renewed chances for showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday.
Warmer and drier conditions are expected to return to Delmarva early next week with highs in the mid to upper 80s.