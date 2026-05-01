DELMARVA - Beach towns from Lewes and Rehoboth Beach south to Bethany Beach, Fenwick Island and Ocean City, Maryland, may see a few light showers from late Friday evening through late Saturday evening, though rainfall is expected to stay limited.
Clouds will increase and thicken late Friday afternoon and evening as weak low pressure moves in from the west. A few showers are expected to develop as the system passes through the region Friday night, with some showers holding together all the way to the coast.
Rainfall totals should be minimal, generally less than one-tenth of an inch.
Another low-pressure system offshore Saturday into Saturday night could bring a little rain to coastal areas. However, recent forecast trends have pushed the system slightly farther east, meaning the steadiest rain may stay offshore and could miss the beaches altogether.
Rain chances Saturday appear highest near the coast, including eastern Sussex County and the Ocean City area, while inland locations are less likely to see rain. If the offshore trend continues, rain chances may be lowered further.
The same trend also points to a less breezy Saturday than previously expected, with the strongest winds remaining well offshore. Conditions will turn chilly Saturday night behind the departing systems, but freezing conditions are mainly a concern well north and west of the coast.