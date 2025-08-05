DELMARVA- We'll see lots of clouds the next few days, along with a few showers. Temperatures remain a bit cooler than average with an uptick in humidity.
Day 2 of the White Marlin Open is looking a bit unsettled, with lots of clouds and a few showers possible. Highs in the 70s at the beaches, with 70s and low 80s inland. Winds from the east-northeast at 5-10 mph.
High pressure will keep tranquil and mainly dry conditions in place through Tuesday night. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with overnight lows in the 60s and 70s.
Another area of high pressure builds over northern New England and southeast Canada, maintaining a general onshore flow, bringing near-normal temperatures and slightly higher moisture levels the rest of the week. High temperatures in the in the 70s to near 80 with lows in the 60s and 70s.
A developing area of low pressure to our south could increase showers chances later in the week and into the weekend. It's too soon to tell if it will be a tropical system. As of now the weekend is looking dry, however that could change if the system track farther to the west. We'll keep you updated!