DELMARVA -- A weakening ridge over Delmarva will lead to increased cloud cover as the next weather system approaches from the west. Early morning low clouds will dominate the region before giving way to some mid- and high-level clouds moving in from the west later in the day. While the stratus clouds may start to break up in the afternoon, expect a mostly cloudy day overall. Temperatures will be near seasonal norms, with highs ranging in the mid to upper 70s.
A cold front will move through the region Friday night, bringing a chance of isolated sprinkle or shower especially in the northern and northwestern parts of Delmarva. However, rain amounts are expected to be minimal, and not everyone will see precipitation. Lows will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s overnight as the cold front passes.
Saturday will be cooler and drier as high pressure builds in behind the cold front. The day will feature some clouds in the morning then mostly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80 away from the coast, making for a pleasant start to the weekend. Winds will be light from the northwest, reinforcing the cooler and more comfortable conditions.
As high pressure shifts eastward, a warm front will begin to lift through the area, but rain chances remain low during the day. Expect mostly dry conditions under partly cloudy skies, with highs again in the mid to upper 70s to near 80 in some spots. However, another cold front will approach Sunday night, increasing the potential for scattered showers late in the evening and into Monday morning.
The approaching cold front on Sunday night will bring a few showers across Delmarva, not expecting much though. This will most likely be late Sunday night into Monday morning, with cooler, drier weather returning by Monday night as high pressure builds back in. Temperatures will remain around average, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the 40s & 50s. Overall expect a dry weather pattern next week with rain chance far and few between.