A weak cold front will bring increased cloud cover and isolated showers to Delmarva this evening and overnight. Temperatures will dip into the upper 50s to low 60s tonight, with gradual clearing expected late. High pressure builds in for the weekend, bringing mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s to near 80. A dry start to the weekend will lead to scattered showers late Sunday night as another cold front moves through, but no significant weather impacts are anticipated.