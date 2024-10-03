DELMARVA- A drying trend is in progress, as a series of cold fronts moving through Delmarva the next few days, will bring more sunshine and lower humidity.
For this afternoon, high pressure will begin to build into the region, bringing drier air and gradually clearing skies. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 70s, a bit cooler for the beaches. We're still looking at winds off the ocean, but not too strong.
Tonight, lows will settle into the 50s, with the possibility of some patchy fog in rural areas during the pre-dawn hours. Temperatures in the 60s for beach locations.
Friday will usher in more pleasant conditions with seasonable temperatures and clearer skies to close out the workweek. Highs will be 70s under mostly sunny skies. Looking good for Friday Night Lights with dry and pleasant conditions.
Friday night we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies and temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s. A few showers are possible early Saturday morning.
The weekend is looking pretty good with sun and clouds Saturday, then mostly sunny on Sunday. Highs both days in the mid to upper 70s, with 50s and 60s at night.