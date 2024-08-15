DELMARVA- High pressure dominates our weather for the rest of the week, with temperatures gradually climbing and comfortable humidity levels. Some showers this weekend and building waves from Ernesto.
For the rest of this afternoon we'll see mostly sunny skies and temperatures right around average. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s away from the coast, with mainly 70s at the beaches. Humidity levels remain comfortable. Tonight expect mainly clear skies and temperatures in the 60s by morning.
Friday will feature similar conditions, with mostly sunny skies and near seasonable temperatures. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, with 70s and 80s at the beaches. The humidity creeps up a bit at the end of the week, and into the weekend.
This weekend tropical system Ernesto will pass well to our east, with building waves and rip current risk increasing. Use extra caution in the ocean into early next week. Otherwise, Saturday we'll see mostly cloudy skies, then increasing showers and storms on Sunday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.