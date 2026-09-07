DELMARVA - A stretch of calm and pleasant weather will continue across Sussex County from late Monday evening through Tuesday evening, with high pressure keeping skies mostly clear and rain chances near zero.
Monday night will be clear and cool with light and variable winds. Temperatures will fall into the 50s across much of inland Sussex County, while communities along the Delaware coast and Delaware Bay will remain somewhat milder, with lows near the lower 60s.
Tuesday will feature mostly sunny skies and slightly warmer temperatures. Afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower to mid-80s across much of the county, with somewhat cooler readings near the beaches. Winds will remain light, generally from the west or northwest.
Dry weather will continue through Tuesday evening as high pressure remains firmly established across the region. Skies should remain mostly clear to partly cloudy, with comfortable humidity levels.
The quiet pattern is expected to continue into Wednesday, although temperatures and humidity will gradually increase as winds turn more southwesterly. A cold front is expected to cross the region Thursday, bringing the next chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms.