DELMARVA- The rain is winding down across Delmarva, as a cold front brings in colder and drier air. Most of us picked up a half to one inch of rain. Watch for large puddles this evening in the wake of the rain. Otherwise, expect a gradual clearing trend through the overnight hours, with temperatures dipping through the 50s, then eventually the 40s by sunrise Monday.
Monday will be dry, cool, and breezy across Delmarva. Temperatures will struggle to rise through the 50s, with 60 possible in a few locations by afternoon. For Monday night, another cold front will reinforce the chilly air, with strong high pressure building in from the Great Lakes.
Tuesday and Wednesday are slated to be the coldest days of the week ,with highs only in the low to mid 50s. Make sure to protect your plants Wednesday morning with temperatures nearing the freezing mark away from the coast.
Another cold start is expected Thursday morning as temperatures dip into the mid 30s away from the coast. A warming trend kicks in by Thursday afternoon with highs near 60, then well into the 60s to near 70 by Friday. It remains dry for the week ahead.