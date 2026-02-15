DELMARVA- The soaking rain tapers off late tonight, then a breezy, drier, and chilly Presidents' Day.
Low pressure is tracking through the Carolinas, then eventually off the mid-Atlantic coast early Monday morning. A solid .50" to 1" of rain has fallen across Delmarva since Sunday afternoon. The rain ends very early Monday morning, but watch for wet roads and large puddles, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. Temperatures will remain just above the freezing mark, so icy conditions are expected. But use extra caution on the way to work and school Monday morning. The rest of Presidents' Day is looking breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel like 20s and 30s with the wind.
Monday night will be partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s. The overall pattern turns milder as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, then flirt with the 60 degree mark on Ash Wednesday. The mild and dry conditions continue Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The next chance for rain comes on Friday with cooler temperatures expected.