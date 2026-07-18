Weather Alert

...A SPECIAL MARINE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT... For the following areas... Coastal waters from Cape Henlopen to Fenwick Island DE out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Cape May NJ to Cape Henlopen DE out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Great Egg Inlet to Cape May NJ out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Little Egg Inlet to Great Egg Inlet NJ out 20 NM... Coastal waters from Manasquan Inlet to Little Egg Inlet NJ out 20 NM... Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE... Waters from Cape May NJ to Fenwick Island DE from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Great Egg Inlet NJ to Cape May NJ from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Little Egg Inlet NJ to Great Egg Inlet NJ from 20 to 60 NM... Waters from Manasquan Inlet NJ to Little Egg Inlet NJ from 20 to 60 NM... At 710 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from near Atlantic City Reef to Buoy 4fb to 7 nm east of Bethany Beach, moving east at 50 knots. HAZARD...Waterspouts, wind gusts to nearly 50 knots, and small hail. SOURCE...Buoy. IMPACT...Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include... Atlantic City, Five Fathoms Buoy, Buoy 2fb, Brown Shoal Light, Buoy 4fb, Ship Bottom, Buoy 3fb, Cape Henlopen, Deepwater Reef, Garden State South Reef, Great Egg Reef, Ocean City Reef, Indian River Inlet Bridge, Overfalls Shoal, The Lump, North Beach Haven, 28- Mile Wreck, Brigantine, Bethany Beach, and Little Egg Reef. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM EDT for southern Delaware...southern New Jersey...and the adjacent coastal waters. Move to safe harbor until hazardous weather passes. && WATERSPOUT...POSSIBLE; HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...49KTS