DELMARVA - Sussex County will start Thursday with dry and mild conditions, though clouds may increase as a weak disturbance passes through the region. While high pressure remains in control at the surface, upper-level energy could trigger a few light, scattered showers during the day. Most areas will stay dry, with highs reaching the 70s under partly cloudy skies.
By Thursday night, a stronger upper-level trough will amplify across the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, pushing a cold front closer to the county. A few showers may develop overnight into early Friday, though moisture appears limited, reducing the chance for widespread rainfall. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s.
Friday will bring cooler, unsettled conditions as the cold front sweeps through. While the strongest forcing and moisture will stay north of Delaware, isolated showers remain possible, especially in northern and eastern portions of Sussex County. Chances of rain are low, around 20 to 30 percent. Highs on Friday will run below seasonal averages, and dew points will briefly rise before dropping again behind the front.
By Friday night, high pressure will return, bringing clearing skies and cooler air. Lows will fall into the upper 40s to low 50s, setting up a crisp and dry start to Saturday morning.