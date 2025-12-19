DELMARVA - Still windy conditions this evening with rapidly falling temperatures. Then less windy into the weekend with dry and cool conditions.

EVENING PLANNER

This evening, make sure you drive with caution and secure your holiday decorations. Winds will still gust in excess of 30 mph at times, with rapidly falling temperatures through the 40s, then into the 30s. Overnight lows will plunge into the mid 20s by Saturday morning, with feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s.

AT THE COAST

High pressure settles over the region Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and below-normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Fair skies Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Conditions remain dry Sunday as a weak cold front crosses the area, with highs warming into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Winds will turn gusty again behind the front Sunday afternoon.

Get our all-good news weekly newsletter
FEEL GOOD FRIDAY
TUES FUTURECAST

Quiet weather continues into Monday as high pressure briefly returns. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of a fast-moving system, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday. Precipitation chances around 40 to 50 percent.

CHRISTMAS DAY

Dry conditions are expected Christmas Eve before another cold front approaches Thursday, followed by additional rain chances late in the week. Temperatures will gradually moderate, starting below normal early in the week and climbing to above-normal levels by Christmas Day and Friday.

Tags

Locations

Meteorologist

Meteorologist Bob Trihy joined CoastTV in 2023. He grew up in Great River on Long Island, N.Y. Bob caught the weather bug when he was around eight years old and tracked storms up and down the east coast. He witnessed some big ones, like the blizzard of 1978, as well as tropical systems.

Recommended for you