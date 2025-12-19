DELMARVA - Still windy conditions this evening with rapidly falling temperatures. Then less windy into the weekend with dry and cool conditions.
This evening, make sure you drive with caution and secure your holiday decorations. Winds will still gust in excess of 30 mph at times, with rapidly falling temperatures through the 40s, then into the 30s. Overnight lows will plunge into the mid 20s by Saturday morning, with feels like temperatures in the teens and 20s.
High pressure settles over the region Saturday, bringing mostly sunny skies, lighter winds and below-normal temperatures. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 40s. Fair skies Saturday night with lows in the 30s. Conditions remain dry Sunday as a weak cold front crosses the area, with highs warming into the upper 40s to low and mid 50s. Winds will turn gusty again behind the front Sunday afternoon.
Quiet weather continues into Monday as high pressure briefly returns. Clouds will increase Monday night ahead of a fast-moving system, bringing a chance of rain on Tuesday. Precipitation chances around 40 to 50 percent.
Dry conditions are expected Christmas Eve before another cold front approaches Thursday, followed by additional rain chances late in the week. Temperatures will gradually moderate, starting below normal early in the week and climbing to above-normal levels by Christmas Day and Friday.