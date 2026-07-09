DELMARVA - It's a mild and muggy start to our Thursday with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The weather turns more unsettled later today as showers and thunderstorms become more widespread through the afternoon and evening hours. A Yellow Alert is in effect for the potential of severe weather. Increasing humidity, warmer air and deep moisture will allow storms to produce heavy downpours. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
The Storm Prediction Center has the entire area under a SLIGHT (2 of 5) severe risk Thursday afternoon and evening. Any severe storm could bring damaging wind gusts, and repeated downpours may lead to poor drainage flooding or isolated flash flooding.
Another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday as a cold front moves southward into Delmarva. Heavy rain and flash flooding will again be possible, and some storms may become strong to severe, with damaging winds the main concern. Friday will also feel hotter and more humid, with many areas near 90 degrees and heat index values peaking in the mid-90s to low 100s.
Some scattered showers and thunderstorms may linger into Saturday, especially if the front moves through more slowly. Highs will stay mainly in the 80s, with humidity beginning to ease. By Sunday, drier weather should return with seasonable temperatures, more comfortable humidity and partly to mostly sunny skies across Delmarva. By next week another heatwave could be brewing, but not as extreme as our previous stretch of heat and humidity.