Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Storms could contain damaging winds. Low 72F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.