DELMARVA - It's been a quiet and pleasant start to summer. Summer officially arrived this morning at 4:24 AM, marking the longest day of the year.
High pressure will remain in control for Father's Day, bringing a mostly sunny and comfortable day to the peninsula. Looking great for any outdoor plans. Expect mostly sunny skies, continued low humidity, and highs in the mid to upper 80s. Overnight expect fair skies and lows once again in the 60s.
Changes arrive Monday. The winds pick up ahead of a cold front, and it gets hot, humid, and windy. Highs will be in the low 90s inland, with 70s and 80s at the coast. Winds could gust in excess of 35 mph. Make sure to fasten outdoor items. It appears the best chance for showers and storms comes later Monday evening into the overnight hours. The atmosphere is expected to contain plenty of moisture, which could support periods of heavy rainfall. While ongoing drought conditions may help limit the overall flood threat, locally heavy downpours could still create issues in poor drainage areas. There's also a chance of severe weather, with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible.
Showers could linger into a part of Tuesday, with temperatures cooling into the 80s. For the rest of the week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 80s, with another chance for showers and storms on Friday.