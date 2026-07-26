DELMARVA - For this morning, expect partly cloudy and cool conditions with lows in the low 60s. Some spots well inland could see temperatures in the upper 50s. High pressure will continue to build back into the region today keeping temperatures below average, and comfortable humidity levels. A rare occurrence for the end of July. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. A bit cooler at the coast with an onshore wind. Overnight expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Humidity levels will gradually rise heading into early next week. Monday will remain seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but most of Delmarva should remain dry for much of the day.
A stronger weather system and cold front will approach Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Increasing moisture, with dew points climbing into the low 70s, could support heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms. The exact timing and coverage of storms remain uncertain, with the possibility of severe weather later in the day Tuesday. It's still too early to determine of storms will be strong or severe.
A window of dry weather is possible Wednesday morning for the Pony Swim with temperatures in the 70s. But showers could return by afternoon as low pressure cuts off to our northeast. The cutoff low could keep showers in the forecast for Thursday, with temperatures still running below average. Highs in the low 80s are expected.