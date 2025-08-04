DELMARVA - Late Monday night will bring partly cloudy skies and comfortable conditions across Sussex County, with temperatures dipping into the 60s. A light onshore breeze will keep humidity slightly higher than previous nights, and patchy fog could form in low-lying and rural areas before sunrise Tuesday.
Through Tuesday, high pressure anchored to the north will maintain an easterly flow, resulting in a dry and pleasant day overall. Inland highs will climb into the mid-80s, while coastal areas remain cooler near 80 degrees. Humidity levels will rise modestly compared to the past few days but remain relatively comfortable. Increasing high clouds later in the day will indicate the approach of a weak upper-level trough from the west, though precipitation chances remain low.
Tuesday night will remain mild as an east to northeast breeze strengthens slightly, with overnight temperatures holding in the mid-60s to around 70 degrees under partly cloudy skies. That same breeze will continue into Wednesday, limiting afternoon temperatures to the low to mid-80s, which is cooler than seasonal norms for early August. Slightly higher dew points will give the air a more humid feel, though conditions will still be relatively comfortable. An isolated inland shower may develop during the afternoon, but most of the county will remain dry. Wednesday evening will see temperatures gradually fall back into the 60s under partly cloudy skies, with calm and mild conditions continuing overnight.